California Secy Of State Shirley Weber Reveals Key Questions She Wants Supreme Court To Answer

Democratic California Secretary of State Shirley Weber revealed Friday on CNN the questions she would like answered by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding former President Donald Trump remaining on state ballots.

Weber appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360” to discuss the reasons why she left Trump on her state’s ballot. CNN guest host John Berman asked the secretary of state what “specific questions” she would like answered by SCOTUS, assuming they will take up Trump’s case regarding the removal of his name from two state ballots. (RELATED: California Secretary Of State Keeps Trump On Ballot As Dems Call For His Removal)

Weber stated she would like to know “whether or not” the decision to remove Trump from the ballot was “constitutional” and could be applied to “all states.”

“One, I’d like to see them answer whether or not this constitutional provision applies to all states. That when they come out that they come out with the decision that it affects all 50 states because otherwise, we could have a tremendous amount of chaos with regards to being on certain ballots and not on other ballots and having people challenge the counts because certain states weren’t included,” Weber said.

“I think they have to decide if this is a federal issue, a national issue that has to be addressed at this point. They need to decide whether or not he has engaged in insurrection.”

Weber questioned why voters would want a president “who spent their time trying to destroy” the U.S., emphasizing “these are fundamental issues” the U.S. Supreme Court needs to answer. (RELATED: Anti-Trump Maine Senator Comes Out Against Decision To Remove Him From State Ballot)

“I mean, why would you want someone to be President of the United States who spent their time trying to destroy the United States? I mean, no other country would probably tolerate that unless they were engaged in a coup or some kind of revolution,” Weber stated.

“So I think those things have to be answered, whether or not it affects all of us in terms of removing him from the ballot, whether or not this is the issue of insurrection … I mean, these things are sitting on the desk of the Supreme Court. And these are fundamental issues in democracy, fundamental issues.”

Trump was kicked off both Maine and Colorado’s state GOP primary ballot. Both states cited the former president had violated the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. However, following Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, the state’s Republican party appealed, forcing Secretary of State Jena Griswold to step in.

Although Griswold agreed with the state’s Supreme Court decision, she said Trump would remain on the ballot, urging SCOTUS to “act quickly given the upcoming presidential primary election.”