REPORT: Police Arrest Pro Golfer Harold Varner III For Driving Drunk

Professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday night for driving while impaired in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The golfer was brought into Mecklenburg County jail around 7:30 p.m., according to WSOC-TV. Varner was driving on Providence Road “while subject to an impaired substance” at the time of his arrest, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Varner, a former PGA Tour golfer and current LIV Golf player, registered a blood alcohol content of .16 — double the legal limit — during his breathalyzer test, according to CBTV. He has since paid his $500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19, 2024, the outlet reported.

The LIV golfer attended East Carolina University and was inducted into their athletic hall of fame in 2022, the outlet noted.

During his tenure in the PGA, Varner won the Australian PGA Championship in 2016, according to WSOC-TV. The golfer transitioned to LIV Golf in 2022 and won the PIF Saudi International in the same year.