‘This Boils Down To Money’: Fox News Guest Blasts GOP Gov Who Vetoed Child Sex Change Ban

A former legal adviser to former President Donald Trump blasted Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio for vetoing legislation barring child sex changes in the state Friday.

DeWine announced the veto of the legislation, House Bill 68, despite its overwhelming passage by the state legislature. Republicans ripped DeWine over the veto, with several calling on the state legislature to override the veto. (RELATED: ‘Why Do I Have To Agree With That?’: Greg Gutfeld, Liberal Fox Co-Host Get In Near Shouting Match Over Transgenderism)

“There’s money involved,” May Mailman told “Jesse Watters Primetime” guest host Pete Hegseth. “You look at nine of the top 10 employers in Ohio, they are related to health care, like the Cleveland Clinic. Abbott Labs, which is the original manufacturer of Lupron, which is the puberty blocker drug, they have a headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, for their nutrition Branch. This boils down to money and I think there is an age factor.”

WATCH:



“I have to worry about my daughters participating in sports with boys and getting undressed in front of boys,” Mailman continued. “He’s 76, he doesn’t have to worry about that, worry about his kids getting carved up as minors.”

At least 20 states have passed laws restricting child sex changes, according to The New York Times.

“One of the authors of the bill seems to think it is that he actually thinks if you do not cut out a girl’s uterus that she might be at risk of dying, but the studies say exactly the opposite,” Mailman told Hegseth. “People who are transgender, there was a study in Europe, have an eight times higher suicide rate. That means the more that transgender ideology pervades our culture, the sicker our people become. The sicker our kids become.”

“How about when someone comes in and they’ve got depression, they’ve got PTSD, they suffered from sexual abuse, they are unloved, lonely, and they’re confused about their gender. We worry about all those other things first?” Mailman asked. “We treat all those other things first. We help people find religion, we help them find love, we help them find community, and then we worry about the gender transition later.”

