White House Rewards Eco-Activists That Harassed Biden Admin Officials, Dems For Months With Podesta Meeting

The White House granted a disruptive climate activist group that has targeted Biden administration officials an audience with John Podesta, the senior adviser to the president for clean energy innovation and implementation.

Climate Defiance, a hardline activist group that has routinely targeted administration officials — including Podesta, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi — met with Podesta around Dec. 15 to discuss the administration’s policies on green energy and fossil fuel infrastructure, according to a letter that the group gave to Podesta and posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. Podesta, a longtime power player within the Democratic Party, is in charge of coordinating and implementing the administration’s massive green energy subsidy package.

“As long as [President Joe] Biden continues supporting massive new fossil fuel infrastructure projects which eclipse emissions reductions, the planet’s natural systems will continue to break down. It is already terrifyingly evident that such a result harms our most vulnerable populations first and worst,” Climate Defiance wrote in its letter to Podesta, which is dated Dec. 15. “Mr. Podesta, in the coming weeks, you have a choice: you may choose to deploy all resources and influence at your disposal to ensure such dire consequences do not come to pass; or, you may, of course, choose not to. We implore you to make the necessary and obvious decision.” (RELATED: ‘Get Out Of Here’: Screaming Climate Activists Dragged Out Of Ritzy Event Featuring Fed Chair)

Here we will share the letter we left John Podesta after the meeting. And yes, he has read it in full. (9/9) pic.twitter.com/SMd3y96r3f — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) December 28, 2023

The group also made clear to Podesta that it wants to see the Biden administration kill the Calcasieu Pass 2 project, a massive natural gas infrastructure development in Louisiana that appears poised to become the environmentalist left’s new major target after the movement failed to halt ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project in Alaska.

Climate Defiance has pulled similar stunts targeting Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk and Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Climate Defiance is one of numerous disruptive eco-activism groups that receives money from Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), a nonprofit which itself receives tax-deductible donations from numerous wealthy American liberals, including Hollywood writer Adam McKay, “Succession” star Jeremy Strong and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s Onward Together organization, according to CEF’s 2022 annual report.

Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna of California, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York have all attended Climate Defiance events.

Neither Climate Defiance nor the White House responded immediately to requests for comment.

