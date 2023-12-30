Gil De Ferran Dead At 56

Gil de Ferran passed away at 56 Friday while racing in Florida, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner and record holder for the fastest closed-course land speed was with his son Luke at The Concourse Club in Opa-Locka when he suffered what appears to be a heart attack, according to AP. De Ferran’s impact on racing was profound. His victory in the 2003 Indy 500 marked the third consecutive win for team owner Roger Penske in the prestigious race.

“We are terribly saddened to hear about today’s tragic passing of Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Angela, Anna, Luke and the entire de Ferran family,” Roger Penske said in a statement. “Gil defined class as a driver and as a gentleman. As an IndyCar Champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career, both on and off the track. (RELATED:Formula 1 Racer Niki Lauda Dead At 70 Years Old)

Sad news from the racing world. Gil de Ferran, 2003 Indy 500 winner and two-time CART champion, has died at the age of 56. pic.twitter.com/BXLgImp1ra — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) December 30, 2023

Tony Kanaan, a fellow Brazilian driver and close friend of de Ferran, recalled de Ferran’s invaluable mentorship and friendship. “He was one of my best friends and we grew up together and lately and we worked together at McLaren,” Kanaan told AP. “In the beginning of this year he was a mentor, helping me out. I lost a dear friend. I am devastated. I have to say, he went in Gil style, driving a racecar. If I could choose a way to go, that’s what I could do.”

McLaren Racing, where de Ferran recently worked as a consultant, expressed shock and sadness through a post in social media. “Everyone at McLaren Racing is shocked and deeply saddened to learn we have lost a beloved member of our McLaren family,” Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team said in a post. “We sent our deepest condolences to Gil de Ferran’s family, friends and loved ones.

De Ferran’s career was marked by numerous accolades, including two Champ Car titles with Penske and his famous land speed record set in 2000, a feat that remains unbeaten, AP reported.