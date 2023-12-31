‘Vestiges Of Jefferson Davis’: Dem Mayor Compares Texas Gov To Confederate President Over Treatment Of Migrants At Border

Chicago Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson compared Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Confederate President Jefferson Davis Sunday, calling out the lack of “health screenings” and “vaccinations” at the southern border.

Johnson appeared on “Face The Nation” to discuss the ongoing southern border crisis that is now heavily affecting the sanctuary city due to the overwhelming amount of migrants crossing the border. CBS host Margaret Brennan questioned the mayor on the “state” that people are “showing up in,” highlighting a recent death of a five year old boy in a migrant shelter. (RELATED: ‘Breaking Point’: Sanctuary City Mayors Beg Biden Admin For More Help In Addressing Migrant Crisis)

Johnson stated that while the city’s response to incoming migrants has been focused on “providing mental health related services” and other health services, he claimed that he was not “seeing that same treatment on the border.”

“Less than two weeks ago, a five year old boy died after falling ill at a migrant shelter in your city. What state are people showing up in? And what is the health risk here, if any?” Brennan questioned.

“Well, our condolences are still with the family and we continue to pray for the family who lost their child. I’m a father of three. This is just an unimaginable pain,” Johnson stated.

“But what is very clear is that not only are we providing mental health related services, as well as vaccinations and health screenings, and providing medical health care for these families when they arrive, the moment they get off those buses. We’re not seeing that same treatment on the border.”

The Chicago mayor continued to allege that there have been “no health screenings” and “no vaccinations” down at the southern border, comparing Abbott’s “raggedy and reckless” guidance to “the vestiges of Jefferson Davis.” (RELATED: Abbott Begins Flying Migrants To Chicago After City Restricts Busing Effort)

“In other words, there’s no health screenings, no vaccinations – that process at the border is absolutely raggedy and reckless. We cannot have a governor who decides that he’s going to cling to the vestiges of Jefferson Davis, when we should be pulling to the hopes and aspirations that were left by Frederick Douglass. We have to have a coordinated response to this humanitarian crisis. We cannot allow chaos to dictate and to divide this country,” Johnson stated.

Johnson recently received backlash after five year old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero died this December in an overcrowded Pilsen shelter located in the sanctuary city. Shortly after the tragic death, Johnson placed the blame on the “lack of coordination” from both Abbott and the Biden administration.

The Texas governor began flying migrants over to the sanctuary city in December after Johnson repeatedly complained about Abbott’s busing program. Abbot boasted that the state has bused “over 82,900 migrants to sanctuary cities” in order to ease the high numbers at the state’s border, noting that over 24,500 of those migrants have headed to Chicago.