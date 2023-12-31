Facebook Suspends ‘Libs Of TikTok’ For Violating Community Standards

Facebook suspended conservative content creator “Libs of TikTok” for violating its community standards.

“Libs of TikTik was suspended from @facebook today,” the social media account, run by Chaya Raichik, announced Saturday night on X. “The censorship is ramping up as we head into the 2024 elections. Buckle up!”

Attached to the post was a screenshot of the email Libs of TikTok received from Facebook regarding the disabled account. It informed Libs of TikTok that the page was “disabled for going against our Community Standards” and cannot visit or add new people to the profile, the New York Post reported. No specific information was provided regarding how she broke Facebook’s community standards.

This is not the first time Libs of TikTok was banned from Facebook. Raichik’s account was removed from Facebook last year after Boston Children’s Hospital said they were threatened after Libs of TikTok made a post alleging that minors were being given hysterectomies as a form of transgender surgery, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Farewell, Catturd? Nikki Haley Proposes Ban On Anonymous Social Media Accounts)

Libs of TikTok was permanently banned from Slack in February for violating the platform’s “Acceptable Use Policy.” Raichik responded by saying Slack was “angry” that her account was “working to protect childhood innocence by educating people about mutilation surgeries, porn in schools, and inappropriate adult entertainment being presented to kids.”

Raichik told the Daily Caller in March that she “never planned” and “never wanted” to reveal her identity. The Libs of TikTok creator, who started the account anonymously, was doxxed and received death threats after Washington Post reported Taylor Lorenz wrote an article publicly identifying Raichik in 2022.