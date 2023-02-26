Libs Of TikTok Permanently Banned From Slack

Libs of TikTok has been permanently banned from Slack over an alleged violation of the platform’s “Acceptable Use Policy” that the company did not disclose.

Seth Dillon, CEO of the Babylon Bee, published a screenshot on Twitter of the email Slack sent to Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik informing her of her suspension.

.@SlackHQ has permanently suspended @libsoftiktok. If your business is defending kids, Slack doesn’t want your money. pic.twitter.com/a0vWNF0ew0 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 25, 2023

“We are writing to let you know that we have suspended your workspace, lott-chat.slack.com, for violations of our Acceptable Use Policy,” the email reads. “As highlighted in Slack’s Acceptable Use Policy, Slack may exercise its right to suspend or terminate your access.”

Libs of TikTok responded to the ban on Twitter: “@SlackHQ is angry that an account is working to protect childhood innocence by educating people about mutilation surgeries, porn in schools, and inappropriate adult entertainment being presented to kids.”

After social media backlash, the company SalesForce, which owns Slack, informed Dillon through Twitter that their teams are “looking into the issue.”

Slack’s decision comes as Raichik’s first children’s book “No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern” is set to come out on March 14. The book is a modern-day adaptation of Little Red Riding Hood and tells the story of a sheep named Rose who starts second grade with a new teacher, Mr. Wooly, who convinces Rose to eat candy every day at school and keep this secret hidden from her parents.

“My hope is this book can help create that foundation of trust in your family and families across the country,” wrote Raichik in a press release. “My book teaches children to always trust their parents as the authority even when other adults try to tell them otherwise. Every parent should have this conversation with their children and this book will help families do that.”