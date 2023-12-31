Retired Dem Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson Dies At 88

Retired Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson passed away at the age of 88 Sunday, Reuters reported.

Johnson represented a district in Texas encompassing downtown Dallas, and was a pioneering force in American politics, according to Reuters. Her family announced her death on social media Sunday, marking the end of a distinguished 30-year career in the House of Representatives.

“I am heartbroken to share the news that my mother, Eddie Bernice Johnson, has passed away. She was a remarkable and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a trailblazer and public servant,” Johnson’s son, Kirk Johnson, wrote in a Facebook post. “While we mourn the loss of an extraordinary woman, we celebrate her life and legacy. She will be deeply missed. Funeral services are pending.” (RELATED: Former Republican Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist Dies At 87)

Retired U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson has died at 88. Johnson, the first Black woman elected to any seat in Dallas and the first Black Dallasite to serve in Congress, was a towering figure in Texas politics.https://t.co/3UkzGKkblb — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) December 31, 2023

Johnson’s legacy is defined by a series of historic firsts, Reuters reported. She was the first person of color to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. In 1992, she became the first registered nurse elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and the first African American to represent North Texas in Congress. When she retired in January 2023, she was the oldest member of the House.

Republican Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson reflected on her immense contributions. “Congresswoman Johnson was a groundbreaking leader for this country and for our state and city, and there really are no words to express my profound sense of grief and loss at the passing of this legendary American,” the mayor said.