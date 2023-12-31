Dem Congressional Candidate Sarah Idan Running For Adam Schiff’s Seat Plans To Be The ‘Anti-Squad’

Sarah Idan, former Miss Iraq and a current Democratic candidate for Congress, said Tuesday that she plans to be an “anti-squad” Democrat if elected during a visit to Israel.

Idan is running for Californian Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s seat following his campaign for the Senate, The Times of Israel reported.

‘This was not about freeing Palestine’: Former Miss Iraq tours decimated southern towns https://t.co/XIpKQpp1vz . Click to read ⬇️ — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) December 30, 2023

Her comment about being “the anti-squad” was a dig at the progressive wing of the Democratic party that is anti-Israel like Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Criticized For ‘Jew Hate’ Christmas Message Likening Jesus Christ To Gazans)

Idan similarly lambasted those who disparaged Israel on college campuses over the Hamas-Israel war. “I want them to see the horror that caused the war on Gaza. The world is shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and it was never about freeing Palestine. This is not about freeing Palestine — killing innocent families and burning them alive. This is not freeing Palestine, this is terrorism,” Idan told Israeli media, The Times of Israel reported.

Idan highlighted “the heart-wrenching horror of Hamas’s infiltration” of the terrorist organization’s Oct. 7th attack on civilians during her visit to Israel and wrote on Twitter that she brought her “old army uniform from Iraq to be mentally prepared.”

I visited Kfar Aza, a place where the heart-wrenching horror of Hamas’s infiltration led to a massacre of innocent Israeli families right in their homes. Located just a mile from Gaza, we stood witness as the Iron Dome intercepted rockets launched by Hamas. I brought my old… pic.twitter.com/3gvZ1LD96x — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) December 28, 2023

Idan was a former translator for American forces in Iraq, The Times of Israel noted.

Idan has also in the past criticized the Biden administration over their Middle East policy. “Send me to Congress if you want me to knock some sense into our leaders who continue to undermine our position, our national security and enable murderers with our US dollars to flaunt their tyranny on our soil. What a Disgraceful Era in the US history,” Idan tweeted back on Sept. 20 in response to the United States granting the president of Iran a visa to come to the United Nations in New York and threaten American officials.