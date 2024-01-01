Thieves Steal $44,000 Worth Of Legos Meant For Child Cancer Patients: REPORT

Over $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse, News4Jax reported Monday.

The Legos were intended as gifts for children fighting cancer, according to News4Jax. The gift-giving was initiated by V for Victory, an organization dedicated to supporting young cancer patients. Paul Scott, the founder of V for Victory, expressed his dismay over the loss but assured the kids the gifts will be replaced.

“It’s a great program for the kids because it takes something that is all negative for most children, which is going getting chemo or getting a spinal or getting anything like that. It takes something it’s 100% negative, and it makes it a positive,” Scott said, according to News4Jax. (RELATED:Thieves Stole $20,000 In Campaign Donations, Rep. Elise Stefanik Alleges)

More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kidshttps://t.co/6Gwcj1KFeh — WCJB TV20 News (@WCJB20) January 2, 2024

Scott, inspired to start the organization after his own son’s cancer diagnosis, understands the immense value these toys bring to children undergoing treatment, News4Jax reported.

“Because we as a family had the means that every time, you know, he had some sort of surgery or something like that, that we would go to Target afterwards and buy him a Lego set,” Scott shared. “It really changed the mindset of a lot of children and helped families because something that was so negative, you know, we’re able to slightly turn it into a positive.”

The details surrounding the theft remain unclear, with no leads on the perpetrators, News4Jax reported.