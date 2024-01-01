Editorial

Potential Ghost Captured On Google Street View Near Paranormal Hot Spot

BLOG
A road sign marks a junction known as Fright Corner which is believed to be haunted by a highwayman who was killed here after being pursued across the fields and making a last stand with his back to an oak tree that stood on the spot. It's claimed that his last battle is, from time to time, repeated in the early hours where his lifeless body slumps forwards, pinned to a phantom tree by a large sword that protrudes from his chest, on October 26, 2023 in Pluckley, England. Supposedly named after an ancient Saxon man (Plucca) who founded it around the 9th century, Pluckley was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 and has gained fame in more recent times as the most haunted village in Britain. It is claimed to be home to more than a dozen ghostly legends, including a highwayman at Fright Corner, 'The White Lady' ghost who is known to frequent the village church, Screaming Wood and the ghost of a schoolmaster found hanging from a tree in a secluded lane. The village continues to attract enthusiasts seeking paranormal encounters and has been the location of a number supernatural television programmes. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Well, what do we have here?

A woman in New Hampshire has got the paranormal world shook after it appears that she spotted a ghost in a cemetery — which also happens to be a hotspot for activity — on Google Street View.

“I think I might have just found, like, a ghost, or Google Maps’ first ghost,” said Amy Pendleton, who uploaded the TikTok clip that shows the alleged otherworldly entity. (RELATED: Is This A UFO? Outright Bizarre Skylights Caught On Video In Milan)

On Google Street View, Pendleton took viewers to Nashua, New Hampshire’s Gilson Cemetery, which is apparently a mecca for the paranormal.

She then switches to a 360-degree panorama view to take us down the road, where she shows us the potential ghost looking directly at the camera from behind a set of stone walls.

And yeah … this is looking like something you’d see in a grade-A horror flick … orrr it could just be a big-ass dead leaf.

WATCH:

@amypendletown #ghostongoogle #googlestreetview #googlemaps #imfamous ♬ original sound – Amy Pendleton

I’m torn.

Part of me thinks it’s just a large-sized brown leaf (aka, a big-ass dead leaf), and that’s because there appears to be another brown leaf (or maybe two or three) above this alleged ghost.

But I can’t nix the possibility of this actually being a ghost. It might be blurry, but the potential brown leaf also looks like a face, and then you also have the fact that the “ghost” (with that potential face) also kinda looks like it’s wearing a black hoodie.

I’m not sure what to think here, but oh, the potential.