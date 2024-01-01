Potential Ghost Captured On Google Street View Near Paranormal Hot Spot

Well, what do we have here?

A woman in New Hampshire has got the paranormal world shook after it appears that she spotted a ghost in a cemetery — which also happens to be a hotspot for activity — on Google Street View.

“I think I might have just found, like, a ghost, or Google Maps’ first ghost,” said Amy Pendleton, who uploaded the TikTok clip that shows the alleged otherworldly entity. (RELATED: Is This A UFO? Outright Bizarre Skylights Caught On Video In Milan)

On Google Street View, Pendleton took viewers to Nashua, New Hampshire’s Gilson Cemetery, which is apparently a mecca for the paranormal.

She then switches to a 360-degree panorama view to take us down the road, where she shows us the potential ghost looking directly at the camera from behind a set of stone walls.

And yeah … this is looking like something you’d see in a grade-A horror flick … orrr it could just be a big-ass dead leaf.

WATCH:

I’m torn.

Part of me thinks it’s just a large-sized brown leaf (aka, a big-ass dead leaf), and that’s because there appears to be another brown leaf (or maybe two or three) above this alleged ghost.

But I can’t nix the possibility of this actually being a ghost. It might be blurry, but the potential brown leaf also looks like a face, and then you also have the fact that the “ghost” (with that potential face) also kinda looks like it’s wearing a black hoodie.

I’m not sure what to think here, but oh, the potential.