Migrant Buses Arrive At NJ Train Station, Find ‘Loophole’ In NYC Executive Order

Immigrants exploited a “loophole” in New York City’s latest executive order by arriving at a New Jersey train station before heading over to the city by train, New Jersey officials said.

Secaucus's police department and town officials "received word" that several migrant buses arrived at the Secaucus Junction train station on Saturday, Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli announced in a press statement Sunday. Gonnelli said the Hudson County Executives' Office had determined that an estimated four migrant buses in New Jersey before heading over to New York City.

“Yesterday morning the Secaucus Police Department and town officials received word from the Hudson County Executives’ Office that several busses transporting migrants in route for New York had arrived at the train station at Secaucus Junction. As of the writing of this release we believe it was a total of four (4) busses,” Gonnelli said, according to the press release. “The first bus arrived the morning of December 30th. From what we understand after being dropped at the train station the migrants then took trains to New York City.”

Democrat New York Mayor Eric Adams recently issued an executive order demanding companies busing migrants in to notify the city's Emergency Management Office at least 32 hours before arrival. The order also requires buses to arrive in the city only on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at a single drop-off site, according to the press release.

Gonnelli claimed the bus operators were attempting to find “a way to thwart the requirements” from the NYC mayor and emphasized the operators have “figured out a loophole.”

“It seems quite clear the bus operators are finding a way to thwart the requirements of the Executive Order by dropping migrants at the train station in Secaucus and having them continue to their final destination,” Gonnelli said. “Perhaps the requirements Mayor Adams put in place are too stringent and are resulting in unexpected consequences as it seems the bus operators have figured out a loophole in the system in order to ensure the migrants reach their final destination, which is New York City. Based on reports from the State Police this is now happening at train stations throughout the state.”

The Secaucus mayor added the city would be “working closely” with the governor’s office, law enforcement and the country to monitor the migrants heading into NYC.