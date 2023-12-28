Bus Drivers Transporting Migrants Could Face Impoundment, Criminal Charges Under New York City Restrictions

In a move to manage the influx of migrant buses into New York City, Democratic Mayor Eric Adams announced a stringent set of regulations targeting charter bus companies Wednesday.

In an attempt to address the migrant crisis, Adams issued an executive order demanding that these companies notify the city’s Emergency Management Office 32 hours before they arrive in the city, according to The Associated Press (AP). The order stipulates that buses can only drop off passengers between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. daily at a designated location in Manhattan.

“To be clear, this is not stopping people from coming but about ensuring the safety of migrants and making sure they can arrive in a coordinated manner,” Adams said. (RELATED:‘Devil’s Workshop’: Eric Adams Suggests Migrant Crisis Will Result In Rampant Crime)

“We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning any hour of day and night,” Adams said in a virtual press conference alongside Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “This not only prevents us from providing assistance and orderly way, it puts those who have already suffered so much in danger.”

Adams warned that non-compliance with these regulations could lead to serious repercussions including criminal charges, hefty fines, potential lawsuits and the possibility of buses being impounded. This approach mirrors strategies employed in Chicago under Johnson’s leadership, where legal actions have been taken against charter bus companies.

The announcement follows a record influx of 14 buses from Texas carrying asylum seekers in a single day last week, the New York Post reported. Adams also added a recent incident where five buses transported asylum seekers from Philadelphia to New York City, following their arrival from El Paso, Texas. Violating the executive order could result in a class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to three months in prison and fines of up to $500 for individuals and $2,000 for corporations.