Pro-Palestinian Protestors March Down NYC Streets On NYE

Pro-Palestinian protestors marched down the streets of New York City on New Year’s Eve, video footage showed.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed a large group of Palestine supporters allegedly marching down 6th Street toward Times Square. Chanting and the beating of drums could be heard as protestors held signs and waved Palestine flags in the street.

Before the New Year’s celebrations, Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the New York Police Department (NYPD) would be stepping up security due to the ongoing tensions from pro-Palestinian protesting, according to ABC7 NY. (RELATED: ‘We Charge You With Genocide’: Pro-Palestinian Mob Targets Israeli Falafel Shop In Blue City)

“You are seeing a small pocket of people who are now becoming part of the protests who are really trying to rile up the crowd. And we cannot tolerate that and we can’t accept it,” Adams said, according to ABC7 NY.

JUST IN: Pro-Palestinian protesters are marching towards Times Square where the New Years celebration is set to begin. This should be fun. According to @probablyreadit, the protesters are marching on 6th Avenue towards Times Square. New York City will reportedly be using… pic.twitter.com/Gcc4QQhkjl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2023

Protesting for Palestine has seen an uptick and created tension in the city since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Groups had formerly expressed interest in disrupting the annual city celebration even after interrupting the Thanksgiving Day parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: ‘We Charge You With Genocide’: Pro-Palestinian Mob Targets Israeli Falafel Shop In Blue City)

Protestors allegedly sang the well-known chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” Sunday night, as well as setting off a red smoke bomb inside Macy’s at Herald Square, according to the Daily Mail.

Second video footage from the night showed protestors allegedly chanting and yelling through the retail store as a red smoke bomb appeared to waft through the air.

NOW: A protestor set off a red smoke bomb inside of Macy’s at Herald Square Protestors were able to make nearly a full lap around the first floor before police escorted them out of the building pic.twitter.com/GVBEa9AsDV — katie smith (@probablyreadit) December 31, 2023

No arrests have been made in regards to the protesting so far, a police spokesperson told the Daily Mail.