Tucker Posts Video Showing Mark Epstein Unable To Obtain His Brother Jeffrey’s ‘Most Basic’ Pre-Hospital Care Document

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson released a video Monday that shows Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, unable to retrieve Jeffrey’s “most basic” pre-hospital care report.

Mark attempted to retrieve a copy of Jeffrey’s pre-hospital care report from an apparent government employee, who insisted he couldn’t find the document, according to a video released by Carlson on Twitter.

“But as of right now, you’re telling me you can’t find the PCR report?” Epstein’s brother asked.

“Not for the tenth of August 2019. No, not in. It’s not in the fire department database. I don’t know why. If it’s supposed to be there, we’ll find out. But first, you’ve got to give the letters of administration before you can take them anywhere,” the employee replied.

“Because the date on here is the tenth of [20]19. That’s the day they found him, they took him and he’s dead,” Epstein’s brother said.

“Well then they might have taken him directly to the morgue,” the employee responded.

“No, he was in the hospital,” Epstein’s brother insisted. “I have photographs of him in the hospital, too.”

The U.S. government claims Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a federal detention facility in Manhattan four and a half years ago, just before his trial.



Metropolitan Correctional Center Staff found Epstein dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges leveled by a Manhattan federal court in July 2019. The indictment alleges between 2002-2005, Epstein sexually abused dozens of underage victims and lured them into committing sex acts for money. Epstein’s death was officially ruled a suicide and not caught by cameras inside the prison.

The government employee told Mark that Jeffrey’s pre-hospital care report could not be located in the computerized fire department database. Mark argued the fire department suggested he seek the report in the first place. (RELATED: Nearly 200 People Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Set To Be Named In Unsealed Court Documents)

“Well since I heard that with my own ears, I believe them, and I don’t know why someone played with the computer and it’s not there,” Epstein’s brother stated.

Carlson announced in the caption of the video he plans to interview Mark Epstein soon.