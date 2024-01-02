Man Climbs Into Jet Engine At Salt Lake City International Airport, Dies

A man’s body was discovered inside a plane Monday evening at Salt Lake City International Airport, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The 30-year-old man’s unconscious body was found at the Salt Lake City International Airport inside the engine cowling of a passenger plane a little after 10 p.m., according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Although still alive when found, the outlet reported he was declared dead at the scene as responders were unable to revive him, according to police. (RELATED: Trans Actor Melts Down After Being ‘Misgendered’ At Delta Air Lines Gate)

95 passengers were already aboard the plane, which was undergoing deicing, according to CBS News. Authorities said the man bypassed security by causing a “disturbance” at one of the airport stores and then used an emergency exit to get onto the south end of the runway where the plane was located, and then crawled into the wing-engine, according to the Tribune. Police said Tuesday the engines were moving, the outlet reported.

The plane, which was a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100, returned to the gate after the body was removed and the flight was canceled, according to CBS. The flight was originally scheduled to go from Salt Lake City to San Francisco, but passengers were able to be rebooked and redistributed to other flights, the outlet reported.

Delta and The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are both working with airport authorities and local police to investigate the incident and have not publicly revealed the man’s name or released his cause of death, according to CBS.

“As nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and people, Delta is fully cooperating with all aviation authority and law enforcement investigations,” a Delta spokesperson stated, CBS reported