Trans Actor Melts Down After Being ‘Misgendered’ At Delta Air Lines Gate

Transgender actor Tommy Dorfman melted down at a Delta Air Lines gate after being “misgendered” by Delta employees.

A video posted on TikTok by the “13 Reasons Why” star shows part of an argument with Delta Airline employees accused of “intentionally” referring to Dorfman with male pronouns, Newsweek reported.

“You just misgendered me again,” the aggrieved actor said.

“Okay,” the employee replied.

“Multiple times. Both of you have,” Dorfman said.

“That wasn’t intentional, but if you want to take it personal,” the Delta employee said.

“Well, she did do it twice,” Dorfman said.

“You’re talking to me too,” the Delta employee said.

“You said she, then you said he,” Dorfman said.

“You’re being condescending,” the Delta employee retorted. “And if you want to continue, I will have… escort you out of the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me.”

“Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind,” the Delta employee said.

The airline’s website emphasizes its “long-standing commitment” to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), which includes LGBT identities. A Delta spokesperson told Newsweek on Tuesday night that “we’re aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred.” (RELATED: Delta Employee Dies After Being ‘Ingested’ Into Plane Engine, Officials Say)

Several social media users reacted to Dorfman’s dissatisfaction with Delta’s use of pronouns.

“The person in the video, a friend of Dylan Mulvaney, shared it to TikTok in an effort to ‘expose’ the employee but it backfired miserably,” commentator Collin Rugg wrote on X.

NEW: Delta employee fed up with the pronoun police & threatens to kick man out of LaGuardia airport who whined about being “misgendered.” Give this man a raise! “Wasn’t intentional. But if you want to take it personal, that’s ok.” The person in the video, a friend of Dylan… pic.twitter.com/KfC1ojMGln — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2023

“Delta employee put a pronoun tyrant in his place,” podcast host Monica Crowley wrote on X. “This is how it’s done.”

Delta employee puts a pronoun tyrant in his place. This is how it’s done.@Delta: give this guy a raise & promotion!pic.twitter.com/wTX2UsNCKL — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 26, 2023

“Delta employee of the year,” conservative commentator CJ Pearson wrote on X. “Bro was not putting up with that pronoun nonsense.”