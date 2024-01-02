Just When You Thought Things Would Calm Down In 2024, The Trailer For A Mickey Mouse Horror Movie Just Dropped

First, it was “Winnie the Pooh,” now Disney’s Mickey Mouse is coming to murder everyone in 2024.

The trailer for “Mickey’s Mouse Trap” dropped Tuesday and features a horrifying trip-style story, in which a group of friends get locked inside an amusement arcade and brutally picked off by someone dressed as Mickey Mouse. It’s the antithesis of “Fantasia,” filled with peak-cringe horror tropes, blunt and stunt acted, terrible lighting, almost zero-color correction, and definitely no real budget … but isn’t that what real horror fans love?

There’s always been a fine line between a cheaply-made film and a film made to look cheap, and while “Mickey’s Mouse Trap” definitely looks like the former, so did so many horror movies that went on to huge success. “Blair Witch Project” and “Paranormal Activity” essentially defined the found-footage genre of scary films, where the purpose is to create something that looks and feels so real to the viewer.

But this one looks more like some kid cashed in his trust fund and used it to make a movie with all the cool kids from his college. (RELATED: ‘Steamboat Willie’ Expired After 95 Years, And The Internet Is Already Going To Town)

Could it be good? Sure. But I think it’ll probably turn out like “Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey,” another attempt to turn a beloved children’s character into the stuff of nightmares.