Pixar Film Voice Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía Dead At 90

Popular film star and voice actor Ana Ofelia Murguía has died at the age of 90, Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature announced Sunday.

Murguíaied voiced Mama in Pixar’s 2017 film, “Coco.”

The statement, posted to Twitter in Spanish, expressed “deep sadness” over Murguía’s death and described her career as “vital for the performing arts of Mexico.”

“We send condolences and warm embraces to her family and friends,” the statement read.

Murguía’s exact cause of death was not revealed.

The actress made her first television appearance in 1967, and went on to share her talents with the world over a decades-long career. She had well over 100 acting credits to her name, and accumulated fans across multiple generations, especially after her role in “Coco.”

The film went on to win two Academy Awards: Best Animated Feature and Original Song for “Remember Me.” Murguía performed that song in the movie, while voicing Mama Coco opposite singer Anthony Gonzalez, who played Miguel.

The talented star was also credited for her roles in “Life Sentence,” “Mi Querido Tom Mix” and “The Queen of the Night.”

Among her numerous accolades, Murguía earned a Best Supporting Actress Ariel Award (Mexico’s equivalent of the Oscars) for “The Queen of the Night,” and snagged a special lifetime achievement Golden Ariel award in 2011, according to BBC.

She also won best supporting actress at the Ariel awards in 1979, 1986 and 1996. (RELATED: REPORT: Johnny Hardwick, Voice Of Dale Gribble On ‘King Of The Hill,’ Dies At Age 64)

The respected actress was honored with the Ingmar Bergman Chair Medal for her contribution to the entertainment industry in Mexico City in April at one of her final public appearances, according to BBC.

