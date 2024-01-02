LMAO: Snoop Dogg Named A Reporter (Yes, A REPORTER) For The 2024 Summer Olympics In Paris

Oh man, this is gonna be so great…

With the holidays out of the way and 2024 now here, that means we’re officially in the year of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. And NBC, who always broadcasts the international swag-fest, will be ratcheting up said swag this year by having … not just an unlikely source … but an absolute legend as a simple reporter.

Snoop Dogg — yep, the legendary rapper and stoner himself!

The hip hop royal will be serving as a prime-time analyst for the Olympics, according to an announcement from NBC. The move comes after the success of his Peacock-based commentary that was done during the 2020 (actually 2021) Summer Olympics in Tokyo, partnering with comedian Kevin Hart.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop said in a statement, according to Variety. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.”

Snoop Dogg is bringing his classic style to NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris! @NBCOlympics @SnoopDogg #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/5cf7LD2Xqj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2024

This is absolutely amazing to me.

Like, we get this …

In THIS.

You talk about a hell of a mix, a glorious one. The summer can’t get here fast enough!