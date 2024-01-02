You Gambling Degenerates (Like In This Story) Are Gonna Ruin It For People Like Me Who Are Makin’ A Straight Killin’

I swear if you degenerates ruin my profit …

Legalized sports betting is definitely the new craze going on all across America right now, and the state of Ohio is no exception as state lawmakers are embracing the mass tax revenue and expanding gambling in their state.

However, their addiction helpline also happens to be poppin’, as some people can’t control themselves and are being forced to make a call like a straight up degenerate, because of course. (RELATED: Sports Bettor Wins Nearly $500,000 Off An Utterly Insane 14-Leg NFL Parlay (And I’m Totally Trying It This Weekend)

Apparently, Ohio officials received 456 calls to the state’s gambling addiction hotline in January 2022, and then in that same time period in 2023, that number shot up to nearly 1,400, according to WTR-TV.

The Buckeye State started expanding their sports betting market in 2021, this after lawmakers saw the potential in the incredible amount of tax money they could make (can’t blame ’em there). Oh, and not to mention Ohio lawmakers respect the FREEDOM of AMERICANS — shoutout to them for that.

Ohio pulled in a creamy almost $700 million in 2023 tax revenue from sports gambling, according to WLW-TV.

