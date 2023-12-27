Sports Bettor Wins Nearly $500,000 Off An Utterly Insane 14-Leg NFL Parlay (And I’m Totally Trying It This Weekend)

My man did it big though! A true inspiration!

I don’t know what was going on with the Christmas Day game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, maybe it was the magic of Jesus Christ’s birthday, but an incredible amount of people won money because of this game, including myself.

But nobody did it like my man Travis Dufner, who won nearly $500,000 off an insane $5 14-leg NFL parlay.

Dufner, who is from New Jersey (shoutout to Jersey!), went for a genius strategy and chose 14 ATTD (Anytime Touchdown) props with favorable odds to put together a 14-leg parlay. The Jersey high-roller needed touchdowns from DK Metcalf, Raheem Mostert, Calvin Ridley, Najee Harris, Jonathan Tayor, D’Andre Swift, Gabriel Davis, James Connor, Isiah Pacheco, Javonte Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jerome Ford and Christian McCaffrey. (RELATED: T.J. Hockenson Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury In Huge Blow To Career Year, Minnesota Vikings’ Playoff Dreams)

Going through DraftKings Sportsbook and facing odds of around 100,ooo-to-1, Dufner put down $5 to win exactly $489,378.01. Well, in true legendary fashion, he hit the first 13 legs going into the last game, where he had the luxury of having to rely on 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey to cash him out — all he needed was a touchdown. And in the second quarter, that’s exactly what McCaffrey got… BAAANNNGGG!!!

The video of Dufner’s iconic celebration was posted online by Bleacher Report, and holy hell, the outright glory already has me ready to cook this weekend on my own $500,000 banger.

WATCH:

WATCH THE $490K CMC TD PARLAY BETTOR CASH WITH HIS FRIENDS 🎥 A Christmas miracle 🥹 (IG: tduf21 @dksportsbook) pic.twitter.com/jAohELED4Z — br_betting (@br_betting) December 26, 2023

And I thought I had a great Christmas weekend… What a legend.