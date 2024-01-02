Valley Meats Recalls Nearly 7,000 Pounds Of Beef Products Over Contamination Fears

An Illinois-based food manufacturer recalled about 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef products over bacterial contamination concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported Sunday.

Valley Meats, LLC had concerns their products might be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the FSIS statement said.

“E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS),” the FSIS explained.

The FSIS statement also said children under age five and the elderly are most likely to be affected. Frequent signs are “easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output” according to the statement.

The products, all of different sizes, were marked by the USDA label “EST. 5712” and the FSIS called on all who had received the items — particularly distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan, as well as other users those centers would send the products to — not to serve the products but to discard or return them, the statement said. (RELATED: Massive Recalls Announced Over Bacterial Contamination In Pet Food)

The FSIS stated it would work with Valley Meats to ensure it sends customers the notice of recall and clears the products from their shelves.

All raw meat, including fresh and frozen ones, should be properly cooked before consumption, the FSIS said. Ground beef is safe to consume only if it has been cooked to a temperature of 160 Fahrenheit as determined by a food thermometer, the FSIS warned.