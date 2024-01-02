Video Appears To Show Cops Shooting At Suspect In Her Car After She Sped Toward An Officer

Two police officers in north-central California shot a female suspect who accelerated toward an officer while trying to escape questioning, a video released Wednesday showed.

The two Rancho Cordova Police Department officers were responding to a report at about 10:30 am Nov. 20, 2023, that the suspect, 24-year-old Kyrieanna Liles, was allegedly armed with a knife and attempting to break into a residence while searching for her missing dog, the video showed. Liles had reported her dog missing but did not appear disposed to accept help from the police to find her missing dog, saying she had already found it and was sitting in her room and did not have a knife, according to recordings of her 911 calls in the video.

Doorbell camera footage of a house she went to while searching for her dog appeared to show her handling a knife. The officers located the suspect about 30 minutes later with the missing dog in her car and began to question her but she rebuffed them, saying she was going through a lot.

The officers repeatedly asked her to step out of the car but she would not, but rather continued typing on her phone. They tried to remove her from her car but she snatched her hand away, started her car, reversed, and accelerated forward toward one of the officers, prompting the officers to fire multiple shots toward her as she drove off, per the video.

The officers caught up with Liles 15 minutes later and conducted a felony traffic stop. Liles appeared ready to take off again, but eventually stepped out of her car following the officers’ commands and was taken into custody.

Liles received treatment in a hospital for a gunshot wound to her arm and was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi said in the video. Officers retrieved as evidence two knives, which matched the description of the knife with which she was initially armed, from her residence, Sgt. Gandhi added.

The SCSO would continue investigating the incident, Sgt. Gandhi said.