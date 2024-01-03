Biden Sports ‘Lobster-Red’ Sunburn, Sparking Health Concerns

President Joe Biden sported a bright red sunburn as he wrapped up his Caribbean vacation, sparking health concerns.

Biden was caught red-faced Tuesday before leaving the U.S. Virgin Islands to return to the White House after his seven-day holiday getaway, according to the New York Post.

The president, who had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest during his annual physical in February, shook hands on the tarmac of Henry E. Rohlsen Airtport in Christianland, St. Croix, before boarding Air Force One with First Lady Jill Biden, the outlet reported.

Tanning significantly augments the risk of developing skin cancer and other maladies, numerous scientific studies have shown, according to the outlet. Most skin cancer diagnoses in the U.S. each year are considered sun-related, according to the American Cancer Center. (RELATED: Jill Biden Undergoes Surgery)

Twitter users quickly reacted to the images of Biden’s intense sun exposure.

“Biden sports lobster-red SUNBURN as he returns from Caribbean vacation,” one user wrote with an eye-roll emoji. “[W]here was Dr. Jill.”

🤷🏼‍♀️where was Dr Jill..🙄 https://t.co/KPAe1dL6FI — dee 🇺🇸 (@Dorrie027) January 3, 2024

“Now we know why Biden got sunburnt,” a second user wrote along with a meme showing Biden with a Trump-like complexion.

Now we know why biden got sunburnt. pic.twitter.com/uILSJR8qu3 — Casper (@CasperTheBoss23) January 3, 2024

“Someone get this man aloe vera immediately,” another person commented.

Someone get this man aloe vera immediately. https://t.co/hfzXBH2A2h — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 3, 2024

“What a moron! Worse than a child,” another user wrote. “We know he doesn’t have the sense of a billy goat but doesn’t even his fake mommy doctor tell him when to get out of the sun?”

Biden sports lobster-red SUNBURN as he returns from Caribbean vacation What a moron! Worse than a child, we know he doesn’t have the sense of a billy goat but doesn’t even his fake mommy doctor tell him when to get out of the sun? 😟 https://t.co/LZTuWRfDGF — Skyhook 🏗️ (@SkyhookMike03) January 3, 2024

“You can get an article 15 in the military for getting a sunburn like that Biden needs to be prosecuted immediately,” a fifth user commented.