Christie Says Nikki Haley Would ‘Eat Glass’ To Be Trump’s VP

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s associate told him of the GOP candidate’s vice-presidential hopes.

Christie distanced himself from Haley on Wednesday in an appearance on “The View,” claiming the former U.N. Ambassador under former President Donald Trump would “eat glass” to be Trump’s vice president if the GOP frontrunner cinches the Republican nomination.

“Give DeSantis credit for this,” Christie said on The View. “He said he would not take vice president under Trump under any circumstances. I’ve said I wouldn’t take vice president under Trump. Nikki Haley won’t say it.”

“And I talked to a politician in South Carolina this weekend who knows her really well, and I said, am I reading this wrong? And he said to me, ‘Governor, she would eat glass to get the vice-presidential nomination under Trump.’ That’s how ambitious she is,” Christie added.

DeSantis said in July that he would not be Trump’s running mate if the Florida governor were to lose the Republican nomination in 2024. Haley previously dismissed suggestions that she seeks the vice presidency under Trump, saying she does “not run for second,” but has yet to directly deny the speculation. (RELATED: ‘That’s Just Poison’: Tucker Carlson Gives One Reason He’d Oppose Trump’s Reelection)

“So listen, look, I’d be happy to support someone who had two traits. They had a better chance at beating Trump than I did, and they were actually willing to campaign against Trump,” Christie said on The View. “She’s unwilling to say it.”