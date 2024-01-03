Claudine Gay Will Likely Still Make Nearly $900,000 Yearly As She Returns To Faculty

Former Harvard University President Claudine Gay could likely still make nearly $900,000 yearly from the school due to her return as faculty staff, according to former salary records from The Harvard Crimson.

Gay announced her resignation from the university’s presidential seat Tuesday stating that while the “decision” was not “easily” made, after consulting with “members of the Corporation” the former president decided that it was in the “best interests” of the school to resign. (RELATED: Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley Says President Gay’s Resignation Signals ‘Moment Of Reckoning’ For Higher Education)

Within her letter to the school, Gay additionally noted that she would be returning “to the faculty,” however, not defining what position in the faculty she would hold.

“I believe in the people of Harvard because I see in you the possibility and the promise of a better future,” Gay stated.

“These last weeks have helped make clear the work we need to do to build that future—to combat bias and hate in all its forms, to create a learning environment in which we respect each other’s dignity and treat one another with compassion, and to affirm our enduring commitment to open inquiry and free expression in the pursuit of truth.”

This is Claudine Gay’s resignation letter. Rather than take responsibility for minimizing antisemitism, committing serial plagiarism, intimidating the free press, and damaging the institution, she calls her critics racist. This is the poison of DEI ideology. Glad she’s gone. pic.twitter.com/WlqMKLn6pA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 2, 2024

“I believe we have within us all that we need to heal from this period of tension and division and to emerge stronger. I had hoped with all my heart to lead us on that journey, in partnership with all of you,” Gay stated. “As I now return to the faculty, and to the scholarship and teaching that are the lifeblood of what we do, I pledge to continue working alongside you to build the community we all deserve.”

As the former Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS), Gay had reportedly made $824,086 in 2020, before jumping up to $879,079 in 2021, according to salary records collected by The Harvard Crimson. (RELATED: ‘Could Not Stand A Black Woman In Authority’: Liberals Melt Down As Harvard President Announces Resignation)

While it is unclear if Gay will be returning as the Dean of FAS, the former president’s predecessor, Lawrence Bacow, reportedly made $1.1 million in the calendar year of 2020, before hitting $1.3 million in 2021, The Harvard Crimson reported.

The university had disclosed the earnings of the highest-paid key administrators and faculty within their annual Form 990 tax filing, obtained by the outlet in May 2023, which showed Gay and Bacow sitting within the top 10 highest-paid members of the school for 2021, the outlet reported.

Current provost and chief academic officer, Alan Garner, is set to step in as interim president until the school selects a new president, according to The Harvard Crimson.