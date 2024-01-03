‘You Trying To Kill Yourself?’: Fox Hosts Criticize Biden’s Sunburn After Vacation

The “Fox & Friends” panel blasted President Joe Biden’s “lobster red” sunburn Wednesday upon his return from vacation.

The 81-year-old president returned from his vacation in St. Croix late Tuesday with a massive sunburn on his face. Nine months earlier, he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous skin lesion from his chest.

“Absolutely lobster red. We’ve seen him up in Delaware, he loves to be up at the beach. Here’s the thing, that is nine months after he had surgery to remove skin cancer from his chest. You gotta wonder—” co-host Steve Doocy said.

“Not a lot of sunscreen,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish!’: All Hell Breaks Loose On ‘Fox & Friends’ When One Host Downplays Biden’s Bribery Allegations)

“No, not on his face. I mean, he is bright red,” Doocy said. “But you wonder, come on, Joe. You trying to kill yourself? Stay out of the sun!”

Kilmeade said the Irish are taught early in life that the “sun is not your friend.”

The president got a skin lesion removed from his chest as part of a traditional biopsy during his Feb. 16 annual physical. The biopsy confirmed the lesion to be basal cell carcinoma. The biopsy was treated “presumptively with electrodessication and curettage” and “healed nicely” during the procedure.

Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, said Biden will continue to undergo “dermatologic surveillance” following the procedure.

First lady Jill Biden also underwent surgery to treat a small lesion located above her right eye in early January of 2023.