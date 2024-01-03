Teenager Claims He’s First To Ever Beat Tetris

A teenager from Oklahoma shared a video Tuesday in which he claims to be the first person ever to beat the classic video game Tetris.

Willis Gibson, 13, who goes by the name “Blue Scuti” on YouTube, managed to reach level 157 of the iconic video game, which caused the entire system to crash and shut down, as seen in a video shared to his page. The video is fascinating to watch, as it shows Gibson churning away at the game for just 38 minutes before he appears to beat it.

For those of you who live in caves, Tetris is a hyper-addictive game in which players have to flip and align different-shaped building blocks into perfect rows. Each full row disappears as soon as it’s completed, leaving space for more blocks to fall. The blocks fall faster and faster as the game goes on.

The aim is to keep going until the screen fills with blocks and you lose … or you could become like this kid, and literally put the game into a total meltdown.

Apparently many people thought the game only went to level 29, according to BBC. But in 2010, a gamer called Thor Aackerlund hit level 30 using a technique called “hypertapping,” which involves vibrating one’s fingers over the controller. Until Gibson’s alleged win, only artificial intelligence had managed to hit the kill screen. (RELATED: Dear Kay: I Just Lost My Tech Job … To A Robot. Help!)

In addition to beating the game, Gibson also broke the overall score record and three other Tetris world records, BBC noted. How long his reign will last remains to be seen.

Tetris was created in 1984 by Soviet engineer Alexey Pajitnov and released by Nintendo in 1989.