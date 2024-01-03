Fisher Price Offers Drag-Themed Kids Toys. People Are Calling For A Boycott

Fisher Price released a RuPaul’s Drag Race-themed kids toy that encourages kids to be drag queens, according to Libs of TikTok. The toy was released in 2022, though it received revitalized pushback amid the 2023 holiday shopping season.

Many people are calling for a boycott of Fisher Price and any Mattel-owned products promoting sexualized ideologies to young children.

I have no problem with RuPaul’s Drag Race as a show, I have no problem with adult men who want to dress in drag, even though I think it’s weird. I don’t think we should ban drag from society.

However, it’s gone too far when Fisher Price isn’t just accepting drag queens, but pushing the idea on little kids.

There aren’t four-year-olds clamoring to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race over Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. If there are, do me a favor and call child protective services.

