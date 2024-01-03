Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Reportedly Forced Out After Bringing Dates To Secure Presidential Floors

Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa was reportedly forced out of the White House after he tried to take male dates to his room on a secure floor of the hotel Joe Biden was staying at during a NATO summit in Madrid.

This man brought a guy he’d just met up onto the secure floor of the hotel Biden was staying at, according to the Daily Mail. The Secret Service reportedly stopped this from happening but confirmed that the incident happened twice.

To no one’s surprise, Joe Biden isn’t my favorite person in the world, but I would surely hope his staff isn’t so arrogant that they would put his life in danger so one staffer can lay some pipe. If would-be assassins start trolling Grindr, we’ll end up stuck with Kamala Harris, and that’s somehow worse.

