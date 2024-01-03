Solar Storm Threats Set To Get Worse In 2024, According To Authorities

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center issued a series of warnings following a major solar event on New Year’s Eve, and they could become the norm for 2024.

An enormous X5 solar flare erupted from our closest star on New Year’s Eve of 2023, ringing in 2024 with a massive coronal mass ejection (CME; a massive jet of solar material) heading directly toward Earth by Jan. 2, NOAA wrote on Twitter. It was the strongest solar flare since 2017, bringing the aurora toward lower latitudes than we’re typically able to see it, Science Times reported. And there are many more such events on their way.

We are currently in the midst of Solar Cycle 25, which started some time ago but is anticipated to peak between January 2024 and October 2024, Nature World News said, but could push into 2025.

During periods of heightened solar activity, human technologies on Earth are at the most risk of damage. Previous CMEs in the 1800s were strong enough to cause newly developed transformers to fizz, bang, pop, burst into flames and die. There is absolutely no reason the same thing couldn’t happen throughout this new solar cycle, and we’ll be pushed back into the Dark Ages if it does.

Lawmakers are more than aware of this massive existential threat, so obviously they’re doing absolutely nothing to mitigate it. Why would they? (RELATED: Giant Solar Catastrophe Could Start By The End Of 2023)

Can you imagine how many millions of people would die if the power and internet went out for even just a long weekend, let alone the few weeks or months predicted by George Mason University professor Peter Becker in 2023? It would be an apocalypse-style scenario, and I bet my pinky finger that you’re not prepared for it.