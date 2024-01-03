‘The View’ Co-Host Prods Chris Christie To Leverage His ‘Full Weight’ To Back Nikki Haley

“The View’s” Alyssa Farah Griffin questioned Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on why he would not use his “full weight” to back rival candidate Nikki Haley in an interview on Wednesday.

Griffin invoked the argument that if Christie dropped out and all his support went to Haley, she would have a chance at beating former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire. Christie is polling at 10.5% in the key primary state, while Haley is polling at 24.8%, with both trailing Trump who is at 46.3%, according to RealClear Polling. (RELATED: ‘The View’s’ Alyssa Farah Griffin Visibly Angers Co-Hosts For Implying Biden Is Too Old For Office)

“Why, knowing how dangerous he is, even with Nikki Haley’s flaws, would you not put your full weight behind Nikki Haley to stop Donald Trump in his tracks by the spring?” Griffin asked.

“Because Nikki Haley can’t beat him because she doesn’t want to,” Christie responded.

Christie then insinuated that Haley is in the presidential race to become Trump’s vice president as she has not committed to refusing to take the role. He said both he and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have asserted they would not be Trump’s vice president.

“Nikki Haley won’t say it, and I talked to a politician in South Carolina this weekend who knows her really well, and I said, ‘am I reading this wrong?’ And he said to me, ‘Governor, she would eat glass to get the vice presidential nomination under Trump,'” Christie said. “That’s how ambitious she is … I’d be happy to support someone who had two traits: they had a better chance at beating Trump than I did and they were actually willing to campaign against Trump. She’s unwilling to say it.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.