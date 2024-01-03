‘I Don’t Want To Have That Conversation!’: Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At ‘The View’ Co-Host During Abortion Discussion

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg snapped at a fellow co-host on Wednesday for arguing in favor of some limits on abortion.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that Americans are unable to have “good-faith conversations” about when an unborn baby should be granted legal protections, even as medical advancements push the point of viability to earlier stages of pregnancy.

“We’re not able to have those good faith conversations that are going to confront us because of science and technology,” Griffin said.

“I actually don’t want to have those conversations with you. It’s not your business,” Goldberg snapped. “It’s none of your business! Listen, if I get pregnant and I can’t have the baby, I’m not talking to you … I’m not taking to the government about this, and I don’t see why you are forcing me. I am not forcing anyone to have an abortion. It is up to you and your doctor and your family! No one says you must have an abortion! No one!”



Griffin attempted to chime back into the conversation, but Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin both continued to talk over her, arguing that the government has no right to protect unborn babies from being killed by their mothers. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Says Pro-Lifers Shouldn’t Seek Medical Attention)

Co-host Sara Haines called for a compromise between pro-life and pro-abortion camps, while co-host Joy Behar argued the issue was “settled in 1973” by the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, which the court overturned the 2022.

Research conducted by the Charlotte Lozier Institute indicated that a child’s nerve endings are fully developed by 15 weeks gestation, enabling the unborn child to feel pain. At that stage, unborn babies also have developed organs and can suck their thumbs, move their fingers individually and respond to taste and touch.

Polls have repeatedly shown that Americans largely support abortion restrictions and bans after the first trimester. Support for legal abortion drops from 69 percent in the first trimester to just 37 percent in the second trimester and 22 percent in the third, according to a Gallup poll from June.