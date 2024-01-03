United Airlines Flight Delay Ruins Time Travelers’ Bid For Double New Year

A flight delay disappointed airplane passengers hoping to celebrate a double New Year.

Travelers aboard the late December flight from Guam to Honolulu, Hawaii, hoped they could time losing one day to count down to 2024 twice, The Byte reported. However, the plane failed to cross the International Date Line in time due to a six-hour delay.

The plane was scheduled to land at 6:50 p.m., which would have allowed passengers to ring in the new year twice, according to The Byte. But an inbound flight prevented this, causing a late landing 30 minutes after midnight.

“Great idea, too bad it got delayed!” one traveler Tweeted. “I was supposed to be on this flight. Double new year isn’t happening anymore. Maybe next year?”

You only live once, but you can celebrate New Year’s Eve twice! 🎉🎉 UA200 departs Guam at 7:35 a.m. on January 1, 2024 and lands in Honolulu at 6:50 p.m. on December 31, 2023. pic.twitter.com/T3QY1ED9Bl — United Airlines (@united) December 28, 2023

The specific flight from Guam to Honolulu is on time 95% of the time, according to travel blog One Mile at a Time. The last time the United Airlines flight, described as the airline’s “most punctual,” arrived past midnight was in April 2023, according to the travel blog. (RELATED: CNN Broadcasts Passionate Gay Kiss Immediately After New Year’s Ball Drop)

“You only live once, but you can celebrate New Year’s Eve twice,” the airline wrote on Twitter before takeoff.

You only live once, but you can celebrate New Year’s Eve twice! 🎉🎉 UA200 departs Guam at 7:35 a.m. on January 1, 2024 and lands in Honolulu at 6:50 p.m. on December 31, 2023. pic.twitter.com/T3QY1ED9Bl — United Airlines (@united) December 28, 2023

Other flights besides United’s UA200 also aimed for a double new year. Cathay Pacific’s CX872, flying from Hong Kong to San Francisco, and All Nippon’s flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles, attempted to cross the International Date Line in time, The Byte reported. Both flights successfully celebrated New Year’s Eve twice, according to Aviation24