Vegan Fast-Food Options Aren’t Actually Healthier, Study Finds

Vegan fast-food options actually aren’t healthier than their carnivorous counterparts, according to a study published in the journal Nutrition in Dec. 2023.

Dishes provided by 50 fast-food brands in five countries were analyzed by researchers who concluded meatless alternatives are not inherently healthier than meat options, according to the study.

The 1,868 dishes evaluated revealed vegan versions contain less protein and sodium with greater amounts of carbohydrates and sugar, the study found. Plant-based dishes reportedly also do not necessarily have fewer calories.

“Our findings revealed that plant-based fast-food meals were more likely to contain more carbohydrates and sugar than most meat-based equivalents,” lead study author Mikołaj Kamiński said, Daily Mail reported. “Surprisingly, our study shows that plant-based meals are not associated with lower calories, which consumers may not realize.”

Dishes from fast-food brands like Burger King, Wagamamas, Pizza Express and Leon were included in the study, according to the outlet. (RELATED: F*ck Off’: Celebrity Chef Bans Vegans From Restaurant)

Findings also revealed certain meat-based dishes and plant-based ones tended to have allergens, the study reported. Examples of the former were reportedly eggs and fish, while examples of the latter were reportedly seeds and nuts.

“This really emphasizes the importance of making informed food choices, especially when it comes to consuming fast food – even more so if you suffer from a metabolic disorder like type 2 diabetes,” Kamiński said, according to Daily Mail “It exposes the illusion that plant-based alternatives of popular fast-food dishes are automatically a healthier choice.”