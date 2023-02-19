Chick-Fil-A Testing ‘Plant-Forward’ Sandwich

Chick-fil-A launched a new vegan cauliflower sandwich on February 13 in three cities.

Chick-fil-A announced that the are testing the $7 plant-based sandwich in Denver, Colorado, Charleston, South Carolina, and Greensboro, North Carolina. (RELATED: Myrtle Beach Chick-Fil-A Honors Missing Soldiers With Reserved Table)

Today, Chick-fil-A announced the test of a one-of-a-kind plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A™ Cauliflower Sandwich. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, the sandwich will be available in three select markets. Read more: https://t.co/rqX4FrUsEy pic.twitter.com/wSERDJloTL — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) February 9, 2023

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in the press release.

“Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” she added. “Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A.”

The Cauliflower sandwich is not considered vegetarian or vegan because it’s cooked in oil used to fry chicken sandwiches.

“It’s a great option for those looking to bring more vegetables into their diet without sacrificing the Chick-fil-A flavors they know and love,” the company announced.

“’The Cauliflower Sandwich is plant-forward, as it places a tender filet from a whole cauliflower at the centerpiece of the entrée,” the company said.