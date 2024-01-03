‘WTF’: 50 Cent Criticizes California’s Decision To Give Illegal Immigrants Health Care

Rapper 50 Cent denounced the state of California’s decision to provide illegal immigrants with taxpayer-funded health care in an Instagram post Wednesday.

California expanded health care coverage under the state program known as Medi-Cal to roughly 700,000 illegal immigrants between the ages of 26 and 49 on Jan. 1. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson expressed concerns with the burden on American taxpayers and veterans needing health care. (RELATED: Blue State Health Care Available To Illegal Immigrants Covers Sex Change Surgeries, Hormones)

“I don’t understand this, this is going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax’s payers. They don’t even give veterans health insurance. @arimelber call my phone now, help me understand this shit. WTF,” Jackson wrote, asking the MSNBC anchor to contact him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Federal authorities recorded more than 2 million encounters of migrants crossing the southern border illegally in fiscal year 2023 and more than 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law in 2015 allowing illegal migrant children to qualify for Medi-Cal. Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the coverage in 2019 for illegal immigrants ages 19 to 25.

“In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage – regardless of income or immigration status,” Newsom’s office told ABC News of the latest expansion. “Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it.”

Jackson has previously weighed in on political issues. In October, the rapper called out President Joe Biden for vacationing during multiple global conflicts.

In response to Los Angeles’ previous decision to institute zero-bail policies for a slew of offenses, Jackson said “LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there.”

Melber didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.