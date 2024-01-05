‘A** Six Ax Handles Wide’: Iowa Resident Pays Vivek’s Wife A Hilarious Compliment During Campaign Event

A video shared on social media Wednesday shows the moment 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife received an absolutely magical compliment from a voter.

Ramaswamy was visiting voters at what appeared to be a bar in Iowa when the conversation casually turned to his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy, as seen in a video shared on Instagram by The Recount.

“She’s gonna be a legendary first lady for this country,” Ramaswamy told the crowd. “She would be here but she’s seeing patients via telehealth. But she’ll set a good example for children in this country.”

“Simple elegance, that’s your wife,” a man standing to Ramaswamy’s right said several times before things took an absolutely hilarious turn.

“She doesn’t have an ass six ax handles wide either,” he stated, followed by the most infectious giggle you’ll hear all year.

Apparently, when a woman has an enormous ass, some men measure it against the size of an ax handle, according to Urban Dictionary. I shall henceforth be adopting this cultural colloquialism, as it is hysterical, and I love these fun quirks of American culture. (RELATED: Wait, Who TF Does This Guy Think He Is?)

“She does her job. Exactly,” Ramaswamy said, as he patted the man on the shoulder and slowly backed away. But the man wasn’t done. “This is my wife of 50 years and two weeks,” he said, introducing her to the candidate, who gave her an affectionate hug, making no comment about her behind.

I’ll let you decide how Ramaswamy handled the entire exchange. To me, it felt better than any episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” or “Veep.”

Magical.