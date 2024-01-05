‘Scary Point In Our Country’: Mary Rooke Calls Out ‘Appalling’ Dem Behavior, Says Voters Are ‘Weighed Down’ By Party

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke slammed Democrats’ attempts to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot during a Friday appearance on Newsmax and argued that Democratic voters are now “weighed down” by their party’s policies.

Rooke appeared on “The Carl Higbie Frontline” to discuss Trump’s removal from the Colorado and Maine primary ballots, as well as Biden’s recent response to anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Rooke told Higbie that no one knows “how low” Democrats might stoop in their struggle to keep Trump from returning to office, alluding to speculation that the Supreme Court’s likely rejection of ballot removal efforts would leave the former president’s enemies with no option but assassination. (RELATED: Trump’s Latest Move Suggests He’s Gunning For A Key Biden Voting Bloc)

“But it’s really appalling as just a regular American to see [that] we have a president who is standing in front of the American flag and telling the entire nation that MAGA Republicans are a threat to democracy, that they’re the worst thing that’s ever happened to America and that we have to keep Trump off the ballot. And yet they have people in Arizona who were convicted of ballot tampering or ballot fraud and they’re putting them in vice mayor positions. It just falls flat,” she said, referring to Gloria Torres, who pleaded guilty to ballot abuse in June and was appointed vice mayor of San Luis, Arizona, in December.

“It’s just so ridiculous, but it’s also a scary point in our country that we have a qualified candidate running [on] a very popular ticket and they’re trying to take him away from the American people, like take the decision away from us,” she added.

Rooke went on to say that Americans can no longer take Biden “seriously” when he warns about a “threat to democracy” and that the president’s attempts to portray himself as the opposite of Trump are no longer sufficient. (RELATED: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Trump’s Appeal Of Decision Removing Him From Colorado Ballot)

“The reality is the American people are watching him send FBI agents to families homes and arresting them and chasing grandmothers who just peacefully walked through the capitol on Jan. 6. No one can take what he’s saying seriously. The threat to democracy is not Trump or MAGA Republicans – which what does that even mean anymore?” Rooke said. “MAGA Republicans is just a blanket statement for anyone who doesn’t support far left ideology like transing kids and sending CRT through every single school district.”

“It’s not one of those things where you can look at Biden and go, “Yeah, this man’s in charge, We can really be proud of our president here.’ People are voting for him as like an anti-Trump position but now that they are poorer, stressed, exhausted and weighed down by the Democrat Party – they’re not going to be looking at Biden as some savior from the Trump chaos. In fact, they’re looking at Trump going, ‘Wait maybe it wasn’t so chaotic [under] him, maybe it was actually pretty good,'” she continued.

Colorado‘s supreme court removed Trump from the state’s primary ballot on Dec. 19, and Maine’s secretary of state did the same the following week. Trump appealed both decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed Friday to take up the Colorado case. Both states alleged that Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was written to prevent former Confederates from holding federal office.

The oral arguments for the upcoming SCOTUS case are scheduled for Feb. 8.