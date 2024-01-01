Tucker Carlson Warns Donald Trump ‘Assassination’ May Be Next

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson warned in an interview with conservative commentator Dan Bongino released Sunday that an assassination of former President Donald Trump may be next in a series of moves to stop his political momentum.

Carlson explained that Trump’s political opponents have escalated their attempts to ensure the former president does not serve a second term. He emphasized that “everything is dynamic” in life, noting that charting out whether circumstances are accelerating or decelerating can help predict the next event.

“In the case of Trump, they started with protests, they moved to impeachment, now they’re at indictment. None of it has worked,” Carlson said. “What’s next? What is, what could possibly be next?”

“If you felt, and you really believe it, and a lot of them do, that the worst thing that could happen to the country, and more specifically, to you in the professional class is to have Donald Trump as president — and everything you have tried has failed, and they have been accelerating steps – protests, impeachment, indictment – like, how many more arrows do you have in your quiver? And what’s the next one? And of course it’s assassination,” Carlson said.

The Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) co-creator said that it is “not crazy” to predict an assassination of Trump, especially considering that “assassination happens around the world.” He brought up a recent conversation he had with the former president of Haiti during dinner regarding the assassination of his successor in bed at the presidential palace. (RELATED: ‘That’s Just Poison’: Tucker Carlson Gives One Reason He’d Oppose Trump’s Reelection)

“People have been assassinated in this country,” Carlson said of the United States. “Far more often than we’re willing to admit.”

Carlson said he spoke to Trump about a potential assassination, but the former president “did not engage” with the subject. Carlson admitted he does not know what Trump makes of the possibility, but said Trump is “smart, so he must know that it’s true.”

“If you want to know what’s true, just look at the things that you aren’t allowed to say. You’re not allowed to say them not because they’re conspiracy theories or lies,” Carlson said. “You’re not allowed to say them precisely because they are not conspiracy theories or lies. They are true. And that is true. Period.”