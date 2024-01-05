Oscar Pistorius Released On Parole After Serving Time For Killing His Girlfriend

Oscar Pistorius has been released from jail after serving 9 years of a 13-year sentence for the killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

A statement issued Friday by South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services confirmed “that Oscar Pistorius is now a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024. He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home.” Pistorius, a double amputee and former South African Paralympian, shot Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door in their Pretoria home on Feb. 14, 2013, after mistaking her for an intruder, according to People.

Oscar Pistorius freed on parole, remains hidden after nearly 9 years in jail for killing girlfriendhttps://t.co/pKEymkGVGX — National Post (@nationalpost) January 5, 2024

Pistorius was released from prison on early parole Friday morning. Before his release, the Department of Corrections noted they would not publicize his parole time. It noted Pistorius would not be “paraded” in front of the press in a media frenzy they knew would have ensued, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Department of Corrections spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told The AP that Pistorius was processed following normal procedures. He was removed from the Atteridgeville Correctional Center prison in the capital of South Africa, Pretoria.

Pistorius was then taken to a parole office and was later released to his awaiting family, according to the Associated Press. Nxumalo referred to Pistorius’ release as an “operation” that was carefully crafted to minimize his exposure to the press.

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius freed on parole after serving nearly 9 years for girlfriend’s murderhttps://t.co/YQbKimxwge — CP24 (@CP24) January 5, 2024

Pistorius is believed to be staying at his uncle’s mansion although that information has not been confirmed at this time. (RELATED: 80s Rocker Arrested For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend: REPORT)

Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, said she accepted the decision to authorize the release. However, she noted that the pain of losing her daughter is “still raw and real,” according to The AP.