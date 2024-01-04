80s Rocker Arrested For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend: REPORT

Popular 1980s rockstar Theo Lengyel of the band Mr. Bungle was arrested in California on Tuesday for the alleged murder of his girlfriend

The Capitola Police Department confirmed Lengyel’s arrest in a statement posted to their Facebook page. “Theobald ‘Theo’ Lengyel was arrested this morning in connection with the homicide of Alice Herrmann,” they wrote. “The investigation led investigators to recover human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkley. ”

Sixty-one-year-old Herrmann was last seen in Santa Cruz, California, and has been missing since Dec 3, and her relatives reported her missing after failing to hear back from her for one week, the statement noted. Police also explained that as the investigation into her disappearance unfolded, “it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect.”

People previously reported that investigators located Herrmann’s vehicle outside of Lengyel’s residence and confirmed that “[b]ased on his actions, Theo Lengyel is a person of interest in Alice Herrmann’s disappearance and has not cooperated with the police investigation.”

Investigators working the case also noted that Lengyel was believed to have driven from El Cerrito to Portland, Oregon, “in the days following her disappearance.” Both Lengyel and Herrmann’s vehicles were seized by police as part of this investigation, People noted.

Police indicated in their statement that “the identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.”

Lengyel was located in the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's jurisdiction and was taken into custody without incident, according to USA Today. He was booked into the Santa Cruz County jail.

Fans may recognize Lengyel by his stage name, “Mylo Stone,” a moniker he used while playing the keyboard, clarinet, and saxophone with Mr. Bungle.

The investigation remains ongoing.