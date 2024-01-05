High-Level TSA Official Arrested At Airport For Allegedly Exploiting Family Member With Dementia, Police Say

A senior official with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) faces legal troubles following her arrest Dec. 28 on charges related to the alleged exploitation of a family member with dementia, the Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida said in a social media post.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended Maxine McManaman, the assistant federal security director for the TSA, upon her arrival at the Atlanta airport, according to the news release. The arrest, executed on a warrant issued in Port St. Lucie, includes charges of forgery, classified as a third-degree felony, the release said.

The investigation into McManaman’s actions began Apr. 2023, according to the police department. “The investigation determined that on December 5, 2022, a quitclaim deed was prepared by Maxine McManaman and stated that the Grantor was listing Maxine McManaman and Delroy Chambers as the Grantee,” the Port St. Lucie Police Department said in the statement. (RELATED:Police Arrest Florida Pastor For Allegedly Defrauding Church To Fund Drug Habit)

“There were two signatures on the back of the document both listed as Grantor,” the release stated, “One was Maxine McManaman’s with letters “POA” in front and the other was Delroy Chambers. It was determined that the Grantor could not have signed the document on the date specified, since the Grantor was determined to be in Atlanta, GA on that date. Maxine McManaman and Delroy Chambers, Sr. were determined to have both falsified the quitclaim deed.”

The quitclaim deed raised suspicions as it allegedly lacked specific designations, namely Jr. or Sr, the police affidavit stated, according to Fox affiliate WAGA. This alleged omission became crucial, as Delroy Chambers Jr., McManaman’s brother, had been assigned power of attorney following their mother’s illness, according to the affidavit, the outlet reported. Chambers Jr., who was in Atlanta, could not have authorized the quitclaim deed, according to the police press release.

Additionally, Chambers Sr. faces accusations of failing to adequately care for his wife, according to the incident report, NBC News reported. He was reportedly arrested Dec. 20 in Port St. Lucie on multiple charges, including the exploitation and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult. He has since been released from the St. Lucie County Jail on bond, according to the outlet.

Chambers Sr., aged 80, has denied the allegations, describing the situation as “a family thing,” according to WAGA. Meanwhile, McManaman remains in custody at the Clayton County Jail in Georgia, pending extradition to St. Lucie County, the police press release stated. In a conversation recorded by authorities, she claimed her brother has repeatedly made such allegations against her, according to a redacted statement of probable cause, WAGA reported.

The TSA, responding to the incident, reportedly said they are aware of McManaman’s arrest “for a non-work-related charge.”

“TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off-duty. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable,” a spokesperson said Friday, according to NBC News.