‘Really Annoying’: Hollywood Legend Jodie Foster Teases Gen Z Over Their Work Ethic

Jodie Foster opened up about her experience working with Generation Z actors during an interview with The Guardian published Saturday.

The Oscar-winning actress shared her frustrations with the casual attitude some Gen Z actors bring to their work, according to the outlet. She recounted instances where they would arrive late, questioning the need for punctuality and even proper grammar in emails. “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” Foster said with a jest.

“They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’ Or in emails, I’ll tell them, “This is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling?’ And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting,'” the actress told The Guardian. (RELATED: Jodie Foster Should Apologize For The Assassination Attempt On Ronald Reagan)

Beyond these light-hearted grievances, however, Foster, a veteran in the industry, emphasized the importance of helping young actors to relax and own their craft. “They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs,” Foster added. “I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”