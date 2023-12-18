George Santos Explains Why He ‘Loves Gen Z Progressives’

Former Republican Rep. George Santos explained his appreciation of Gen Z progressives in an interview Monday.

Santos sat down with YouTuber Ziwe Fumudoh for a lighthearted question-and-answer session, in which he expressed his high regard for young voters while she peppered him with probing questions.

George Santos: “Gen Z loves Trump. They love Trump. He’s an icon.” pic.twitter.com/MMnpuKI1Q8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 18, 2023



“Do you know why I love the Gen Z progressives?” Santos asked. “I’ll tell you why. Because they’re the future. And they need to slay the boots house down in the future so that this country can stay functional.”

Santos clarified that “slay the boots down” meant “conquer everything.”

“Yeah. It’s like, you just gotta be awesome at everything you do, and they have to do that. They need to be awesome,” Santos said.

Santos had been embraced by Gen Z, Ziwe said, following his expulsion from Congress in a 311-114 vote on Dec. 1. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he could not stop Santos’ ouster, explaining that it was a “privileged resolution.” (RELATED: New York Republicans Make Their Pick To Run For George Santos’ Old Seat)

Santos emphasized his “love” for Gen Z when asked if he would run as a Democrat, stating that “Gen Z loves Trump.”

“Define love,” Ziwe said.

“They love Trump. He’s an icon,” Santos said. “Gen Z loves Trump.”

Ziwe later asked Santos what it would take to get him to “go away.” He responded that she and other media figures would have to “Stop inviting me to your gigs … but you can’t, ’cause people want the content.”

Santos started charging hundreds of dollars for personalized videos on Cameo following his removal from Congress. Recently, the former New York congressman released a video congratulating a client for “coming out as a furry.”

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman also commissioned Santos to do a video in which he encouraged “Bobby from Jersey” to ignore the haters. Unbeknownst to Santos, “Bobby” was a reference to Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, who has been charged with accepting bribes.