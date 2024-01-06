Feds Nab 3 Jan. 6 Suspects On Third Anniversary Of The Capitol Riot

Federal authorities arrested three individuals suspected of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, on the third anniversary of the event, the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) announced Saturday.

FBI agents from the Tampa, Florida, field office apprehended Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III at a ranch near Groveland, Florida, according to the FBI’s statement. Law enforcement had been searching for Daniel Pollock since June 2021, while Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson became fugitives in March 2023 after removing their ankle monitors and going into hiding before they faced trial in a federal court. (RELATED: Trump Says He Will Pardon ‘Large Portion’ Of J6 Rioters)

Husband Of Ashli Babbitt Sues Government For Wrongful Death On January 6https://t.co/IMvVnRR8fV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2024

The government did not disclose details pertaining to how the arrests were conducted or what may have happened while agents were executing search warrants in its announcement. The FBI also did not explain how it located the suspects at the ranch in the first place.

Johnathan Pollock is suspected to have assaulted multiple law enforcement officers with a deadly weapon, while Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson face charges for assaulting officers and several other crimes, according to court documents.

The three suspects are slated to appear in federal court in Ocala, Florida, on Monday, according to the FBI’s announcement.

Since the Capitol riot, prosecutors have charged over 1,200 defendants with crimes related to the incident, according to CBS News. More than 700 of those people have pled guilty to charges, and over 100 have been convicted. The government is continuing to pursue dozens of unidentified individuals suspected of engaging in violent crimes during the riot.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.