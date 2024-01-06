Woman Pops Dude In The Head With Glass Bottle And All Hell Breaks Loose During New Year’s Eve Party

Ahh .. New Year’s Eve.

It’s one of those holidays that you can’t help but to love, considering that it’s catered to us party people and folks who are looking for an excuse to be a degenerate without being judged. It’s absolutely grade-A and one of the best holidays to ever exist.

But as we all know, things can get a bit out of hand at times when it involves alcohol and late nights, and that’s exactly what happened in an England bar when all hell broke loose after a woman popped some dude in the head with a glass bottle — this as a result of a smaller fight going on prior to the escalation. (RELATED: Fights Between Idiots Pop Off At A Child’s Trampoline Party Giving This Lucky Kid Even More Popcorn Entertainment)

As a matter of fact, things got so chaotic in this Staffordshire bar that literally nobody was safe. Like, we were so close to Royal Rumble territory here, and somehow it never got to that point. But boy, was it pretty damn close. Everybody suffered some kind of damage, with the exception of the person recording this whole scene for you beautiful people.

And let the moronic entertainment commence!

WATCH:

For the sake of the one guy who lost the post-bottle pop fight, I hope that the woman who used the glass as a weapon and then got her ass handed to her after the fact isn’t his girlfriend or wife.

Like damn, your partner hits some dude in the head with a glass bottle (not even smashing it, by the way), pulls you into the fight by force (but not before she gets punched) and then you lose the brawl that you got pulled into.

Talk about being MEGA-owned. Ouch.