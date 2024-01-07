DNC Blasts New Hampshire’s ‘Detrimental’ Election Defiance

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) blasted New Hampshire on Friday for its “detrimental” election defiance in scheduling its presidential primary.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party received an aggrieved letter from the DNC penned by co-chairs Minyon Moore and James Roosevelt Jr. for seeking to sabotage its attempt to hold South Carolina’s 2024 presidential primary first, The Hill reported.

“The event on January 23, 2024 cannot be used as the first determining stage of the state’s delegate selection process and is considered detrimental,” the letter, addressing New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Raymond Buckley and obtained by Politico, said.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) went after the New Hampshire Democratic Party over the upcoming primary in the Granite State in a letter. Here’s why: https://t.co/7Gf9tpdZh0 — The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2024



New Hampshire announced it will hold its primary Jan. 23 in accordance with tradition, blocking Democrats’ attempt to schedule South Carolina’s primary first on Feb. 3, the outlet reported. Biden allies are reportedly worried about the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, for which the president will not appear on the ballot, according to the Los Angeles Times. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Nevada Democratic Party Defies Biden’s Measures For South Carolina To Precede Its 2024 Primary)

“We are aware that the Party intends to host a delegate selection process on Saturday, January 6,” the letter said. “We advise you to inform participants that this process has not been approved by the RBC and is therefore not the approved route to become a Delegate to the National Convention, nor will it be recommended for approval by the RBC.”

Buckley was unphased by the letter, calling it “nothing new.” He said the DNC has been “saying that for a year, yet we persist,” the outlet reported.

Democrats cite an attempt to increase racial diversity as the reason for trying to change the primary calendar. Iowa and New Hampshire have always been the first states in the Democrats’ nominating process, according to the outlet.